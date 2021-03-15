LSUA celebrated Mulder Scholarship finalists

ALEXANDRIA, La – Louisiana State University of Alexandria celebrated the finalists for the Howard and Eloise Mulder Endowed Scholarship with a dinner held on the LSUA campus on Saturday night.







The ten finalists were selected from over sixty applicants and spent the earlier part of Saturday in a series of day-long interviews with the chancellor, a representative from their respective academic department, and the scholarship committee.

Of the finalists, five are incoming freshmen in the fall semester and the other five are continuing students. Two scholarships will be awarded, one to each category. The winners will be announced in the coming weeks.

The incoming students include: Madison Reeves (Criminal Justice major from Clifton, TN), Rhett Fannin (Nursing major Jena, LA), Cameron Carriker (Nursing major from Glenmora, LA), Skye Howard (Undecided major from Pineville, LA), and Khloe Morton (Kinesiology major from Pineville, LA).

The continuing students include: Destiny Harrison (Chemistry major from Loganville, GA), Sophie Borhi (Biology major from Nelson, Canada), Vi Nguyen (Nursing major from Waldorf, MD), Marcello Fabricio Vechin dos Santos (Business Administration major from Campinas, Brazil), and Alina Chaisson (Pre-Pharmacy major from Elmer, LA).

“I didn’t realize how prestigious it was to be a finalist until I learned so much about the Mulders. It has been neat hearing about all that they did for LSUA and what their impact has been on the University. If I’m selected, it would be an extreme honor, and I would be very grateful for the opportunity to represent them,” said Alina Chaisson.

Howard and Eloise Mulder were staunch supporters of LSUA. Both were founding members of the LSUA Foundation and served the Board of Directors for eight years. In 2001, both Howard and Eloise were honored for their service to LSUA by being awarded the LSUA Distinguished Service Award, the highest honor bestowed to anyone by the University.

“They (the Mulders) were two of the nicest people you will ever meet. They treated everyone with respect and were unbelievably generous. They knew what LSUA meant to the community, and wanted to make sure students in Central Louisiana have every opportunity to be the best they could be. Their impact will be felt as long as this University is here, and that will be a long time,” said Charlie Weems, LSUA Foundation Board member and long-time friend of the Mulders.

Students receiving the scholarship will be known as a Mulder Scholar and the award will cover the full cost of a semester’s tuition, fees, books, and on-campus housing and meal plans incurred as a direct result of the recipient’s attendance at LSUA. The scholarship will be awarded to the student throughout their academic career at LSUA, not to exceed more than eight consecutive semesters.

This is the third year this scholarship has been awarded. It is made possible by the generous donation made to the University from the Mulder estate.

“This is such an exciting night for LSUA and the LSUA Foundation,” said Melinda Anderson, Assistant Vice Chancellor of Institutional Advancement and Alumni Relations & Executive Director of the LSUA Foundation. “This event is so special because not only does it honor outstanding academic students, but it continues the legacy of Mr. and Mrs. Mulder.”