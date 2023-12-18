ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – LSU of Alexandria hosted family and friends this past Thursday at the Rapides Parish Coliseum to celebrate commencement for more than five hundred graduates.

LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil, Ph.D., who served as mastery of ceremony, said, “Congratulations on completing your academic journey! The faculty and staff of LSUA are incredibly proud of you for reaching this significant milestone in your life. Graduating from college reflects the sacrifices, dedication, and hard work you have invested in your future. We celebrate those accomplishments and extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported you in achieving this incredible goal.”

The commencement address was given by Quinne Jenkins, Director of Community Engagement at Delta Air Lines and Vice President of The Delta Air Lines Foundation. Jenkins leads Delta’s global, nonprofit charitable contributions strategy as well as the organization’s volunteerism initiatives for its nearly 100,000 employees.

Join LSUA in congratulating our graduates for Summer 2023 and Fall 2023.

View the Fall 2023 Commencement Program to see a complete list of graduates by degree.