ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Due to a forecast for severe weather, and with respect to other campus closures in the CENLA area, LSUA’s campus will close today at 1 pm, January 24. All offices will be closed, and on-campus classes and events will be canceled.

There will be no change to online courses. Online courses will adhere to their normal schedule unless otherwise noted by the course instructor.

The university plans to reopen on Wednesday, January 25.