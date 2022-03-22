ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Due to the impending severe weather, LSUA will be closed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. All offices will be closed, and on-campus classes will be canceled. There will be no change to online courses. Online courses will adhere to their normal schedule unless otherwise noted by the course instructor.

The university plans to reopen on Wednesday, March 23. Any deadline changes for the university calendar will be forthcoming.

Please stay safe, and exercise extreme caution when traveling.