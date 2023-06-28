ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Evelyn Jones, business consultant for the Louisiana Small Business Development Center (SBDC) hosted by Louisiana State University of Alexandria (LSUA), has been honored with an award for her outstanding achievement of reaching the $1 million mark in capital infusion for the region. The LSUA SBDC serves seven central Louisiana parishes, including Avoyelles, Grant, Natchitoches, Rapides, Sabine, Vernon, and Winn. SBDCs across the country work towards the goals set by the Small Business Administration (SBA) to assist with business starts, capital infusion, and job creation.

LSUA Business Consultant Evelyn Jones

Operating from the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce in downtown Alexandria, the LSUA SBDC has provided invaluable support to over 300 clients in the past two years. The center offers a wide range of resources, including business planning and financial projections, to help entrepreneurs thrive. Thanks to funding from taxpayer dollars, business consulting services are provided to clients at no cost.

Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business and host of the Central Louisiana SBDC, commended Evelyn Jones and her team, stating, “Under the leadership of Evelyn Jones, the Small Business Development Center has made a significant impact on the Central Louisiana economy by infusing $1 million in capital into local small businesses. This infusion will have positive effects on job creation, increased production, and income growth.”

“LSUA is proud to partner with SBDC in support of small business development across the region. Evelyn Jones has been an outstanding leader of this LSUA-SBDC partnership and she is truly worthy of special recognition for achieving high-impact results across Central Louisiana,” said LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For more information about the LSUA Louisiana Small Business Development Center, please visit www.louisianasbdc.org. To speak with a representative about the program, please call 318-545-5077 or email ejones@louisianasbdc.org.

Written by Randall Dupont | LSUA College of Business