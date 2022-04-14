ALEXANDRIA – LSUA’s Department of English and Humanities and the staff of the Jongleur are proud to announce the winners of the 2021-22 LSUA Art and Writing Contest!
The Jongleur, a campus student literary magazine that has been around for over 30 years, was created for the benefit of LSUA supporters, faculty, and staff and is an annual publication of student work exclusively that is chosen, formatted, edited, and produced by a student staff with the assistance of two faculty members.
The staff of the Jongleur has held the LSUA Art and Writing Contest to give students a platform, encouragement, and reward for artistic and academic endeavors, and secure submissions to the journal. There are four categories to which students submit work: art, poetry, photography, and fiction.
“Each year, I am astonished and awed at the amount of talent and skill these students exhibit,” says Eric Alai, LSUA instructor of English. “What is interesting to me is that many of the poems and stories are not written for any class, but simply by students pursuing writing in their spare time. As a creative writer, I am inspired and energized by their contributions personally.”
Winners each received a certificate and cash awards donated by the College of Liberal Arts faculty. The winners are as follows:
Art:
1st: “Little Boy in Water” Ashlyn Lucas
2nd: “Party in the Night” Gavin Bridges
3rd: “Paper Bag” Megan Hale
Honorable Mention 1: “Planet” Elijah Liniger
Honorable Mention 2: “Dripping Abstract” Beth Broussard
Poetry:
1st: “Nastic Movements” Austin Souphanthalop
2nd: “Mr. Nightingale” Ji’Bril Harris
3rd: “Fire and Water” Moriah Dorsey
Honorable mention 1: “The Things that Surround Us” Austin Monk
Honorable mention 2: “Algebra” Mattila Wiley
Photography:
1st: “Spark Tree” Gabriell Guillory
2nd: “Lonely Barn” Jade Mayeux
3rd: “Black and White Ship” Kalli Parker
Honorable mention 1: “Rainy Pointy Plant” Emily Ducote
Honorable mention 2: “Glowing Lantern” Kalli Parker
Fiction:
1st: “Red Roses” Elizabeth Elliot
2nd: “Red Nightmare” Tanek Mouser
3rd: “Behind the Curtain” Kristina Fuller
Honorable Mention 1: “Pans on Aisle 5” Tanek Mouser
Honorable Mention 2: “Bury the Hatchet” Tanek Mouser
Congratulations from the Staff of the Jongleur!
Written by LSUA Division of Strategic Communication
Images – art by Ashley Lucas and Gabrielle Guillory