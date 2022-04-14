ALEXANDRIA – LSUA’s Department of English and Humanities and the staff of the Jongleur are proud to announce the winners of the 2021-22 LSUA Art and Writing Contest!

The Jongleur, a campus student literary magazine that has been around for over 30 years, was created for the benefit of LSUA supporters, faculty, and staff and is an annual publication of student work exclusively that is chosen, formatted, edited, and produced by a student staff with the assistance of two faculty members.

The staff of the Jongleur has held the LSUA Art and Writing Contest to give students a platform, encouragement, and reward for artistic and academic endeavors, and secure submissions to the journal. There are four categories to which students submit work: art, poetry, photography, and fiction.

“Each year, I am astonished and awed at the amount of talent and skill these students exhibit,” says Eric Alai, LSUA instructor of English. “What is interesting to me is that many of the poems and stories are not written for any class, but simply by students pursuing writing in their spare time. As a creative writer, I am inspired and energized by their contributions personally.”

Winners each received a certificate and cash awards donated by the College of Liberal Arts faculty. The winners are as follows:

“Little Boy in Water” by Ashlyn Lucas

“Spark Tree” by Gabriell Guillory

Art:

1st: “Little Boy in Water” Ashlyn Lucas

2nd: “Party in the Night” Gavin Bridges

3rd: “Paper Bag” Megan Hale

Honorable Mention 1: “Planet” Elijah Liniger

Honorable Mention 2: “Dripping Abstract” Beth Broussard

Poetry:

1st: “Nastic Movements” Austin Souphanthalop

2nd: “Mr. Nightingale” Ji’Bril Harris

3rd: “Fire and Water” Moriah Dorsey

Honorable mention 1: “The Things that Surround Us” Austin Monk

Honorable mention 2: “Algebra” Mattila Wiley

Photography:

1st: “Spark Tree” Gabriell Guillory

2nd: “Lonely Barn” Jade Mayeux

3rd: “Black and White Ship” Kalli Parker

Honorable mention 1: “Rainy Pointy Plant” Emily Ducote

Honorable mention 2: “Glowing Lantern” Kalli Parker

Fiction:

1st: “Red Roses” Elizabeth Elliot

2nd: “Red Nightmare” Tanek Mouser

3rd: “Behind the Curtain” Kristina Fuller

Honorable Mention 1: “Pans on Aisle 5” Tanek Mouser

Honorable Mention 2: “Bury the Hatchet” Tanek Mouser

Congratulations from the Staff of the Jongleur!

Written by LSUA Division of Strategic Communication

Images – art by Ashley Lucas and Gabrielle Guillory