LSUA announces spring 2021 Chancellor’s List, Dean’s List

ALEXANDRIA, La – Louisiana State University of Alexandria is proud to announce the Chancellor’s List and Dean’s List for Spring 2021.

Students who are enrolled full time with a minimum of 12 hours and a GPA of 3.5 or higher are eligible for the Dean’s List. Students meeting the same qualifications but with a GPA of 4.0 are awarded to the Chancellor’s List.

The Dean’s List and Chancellor’s Lists are attached and both are posted online so that media representatives can copy-and-paste the names of local students for publication. Both lists are sorted by state, and Louisiana names are further sorted by parish. International students are listed by country.

You may view the Dean’s List by clicking on this link.

You may view the Chancellor’s List by clicking on this link.