LSUA announces new Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

ALEXANDRIA, La – After a lengthy and deliberate search, Louisiana State University of Alexandria is pleased to announce that Ms. Connie Cooper will assume the role of the Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The LSUA alumna and former Student Government president is eager to return home to the campus and give back to the place that allowed her to flourish.

“I am so excited about the opportunity to help bring positive change to an already thriving and inclusive university,” said Cooper. “People don’t realize the jewel that LSUA is. The intent to do good is already there, so it is just a matter of finding a way to further that mission.”

She will assume her role on campus in July and will utilize her first 100 days to conduct an audit to review policies and processes that may need improvement.

“An important part of the Director’s job will be education. The campus and the greater community will benefit from learning about the current social environment and how all of us can work towards improving the problems that continue to persist,” said Dr. John Rowan, LSUA Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs.

Coming from her position as Executive Director of the Habitat for Humanity since 2009, Connie is no stranger to building structure and providing opportunities for growth to an organization.

As a student, Cooper landed at LSUA after attending another university in the state. The Alexandria native decided that the LSUA campus was exactly where she needed to be.

“At the first institution I tried, I felt very out of place. People didn’t look like me. A friend told me to try LSUA. I pulled up to campus and the former chancellor (Dr. Robert Cavanaugh) was outside picking up trash on the grounds. He stopped what he was doing, took me inside the building and helped me get enrolled and registered. I knew then I was in the right place,” she said.

Cooper wants to take that sentiment and ensure that all students and employees have the same opportunities and reception.

“This community is our responsibility, and we must all share that responsibility,” Connie said.

“We are so fortunate to have someone with Connie’s skillset, character, and qualities to lead this exciting and much needed initiative,” said Dr. Paul Coreil, LSUA Chancellor. “We look forward to welcoming her to campus and to hearing about the many opportunities that we can provide to people of all backgrounds. This is a thrilling day at LSUA with many more to come.”