ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – LSUA is proud to announce the promotion of two esteemed faculty members to the positions of Dean in their respective colleges.

Brenda Ellington, Ph.D., a dedicated English professor with a long-standing history at LSUA, has been named Interim Dean of the College of Liberal Arts. Beth Whittington, Chair of Criminal Justice, has been appointed Acting Dean of the College of Social Sciences.

Ellington brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her role as Interim Dean of the College of Liberal Arts. With her extensive background in English and education, Ellington has been a cherished member of the LSUA faculty since 1987. She holds degrees from Louisiana Tech University and the University of Southwestern Louisiana (ULL), including a Ph.D. in English. Throughout her career, Ellington has made significant contributions to the field, serving as a National Writing Project Teacher Consultant and holding the prestigious Mark Eugene Howard Endowed Professorship. Her teaching areas encompass Technical Writing, Professional Writing, Linguistics, and Grammar. Under Ellington’s guidance, the College of Liberal Arts will continue to foster a rich educational experience for students pursuing majors in Art, Communication, English, Humanities, and Religious Studies, preparing them for successful careers in a variety of fields.

Of her appointment to Dean, Ellington commented, “I have loved teaching at LSUA for more than 35 years now but am also excited about moving into a new role for the next couple of years. The amazing Dr. Beard will be a hard act to follow, for sure, but I am committed to upholding her high standards and to keeping the College of Liberal Arts robust and productive.”

As Acting Dean of the College of Social Sciences, Beth Whittington brings her impressive background in criminal justice and law enforcement to her new role. With nearly three decades of teaching experience at LSUA, Whittington has been recognized for her excellence in teaching, receiving the Bolton Award for Teaching Excellence in 2017. She currently holds a Howard & Eloise Mulder Endowed Professorship. Prior to her career in higher education, she served as a Sergeant and Criminal Investigator at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. Whittington’s expertise in the field is further evidenced by her qualifications as an expert in the areas of Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Investigation in multiple jurisdictions. Her dedication to teaching extends beyond LSUA, as she continues to share her knowledge at regional police academies. As the Acting Dean of the College of Social Sciences, Whittington will guide students in their pursuit of degrees in Criminal Justice, Disaster Science, History, Political Science, Psychology, and various other social science disciplines, empowering them to shape society and make a positive impact on the world.

Whittington said, “I am most grateful for the opportunity to facilitate the day-to-day operations as well as long-term goals for the team that comprises the College of Social Sciences. It’s the best of both worlds in that I get to work closely with both students and faculty.”

Ellington’s appointment to head the College of Liberal Arts comes after the former Dean, Elizabeth Beard, was promoted to Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. Whittington’s stead as Acting Dean of the College of Social Sciences ensures seamless leadership during Mary Treuting’s extended leave.

LSUA congratulates Brenda Ellington and Beth Whittington on their well-deserved appointments as Deans of their respective colleges. Their passion for education, commitment to their fields, and dedication to students make them exceptional leaders for LSUA. The university looks forward to the continued growth and success of the College of Liberal Arts and the College of Social Sciences under their guidance.

For more information about LSUA’s College of Liberal Arts and College of Social Sciences, please visit www.lsua.edu.