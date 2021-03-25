LSUA and Chamber of Commerce partner to host the 2021 Leadership CenLA

ALEXANDRIA, La – The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business and the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce have partnered again to host the 2021 Leadership CenLA.

Leadership CenLA is a community-wide leadership series designed for emerging leaders from Central Louisiana who want to enhance their leaderships skills. Participants will attend eight one-day sessions from April 2021 to November 2021, including Legislative Day at the Capitol.

“Leadership CenLA seeks to identify and empower emerging leaders who can influence the future of central Louisiana. Participants will get a behind-the-scenes look at issues impacting CenLA and the opportunity to engage with business and community thought leaders,” said Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business.

“Leadership CenLA provides a unique opportunity for emerging professionals to gain a deeper understanding of the region and the state and to sharpen leadership skills,” said Deborah Randolph, President, Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce. “The chamber board and I are pleased to partner with the LSUA College of Business on Leadership CenLA and believe it offers the strongest curriculum to date. We encourage businesses and industries in the region to nominate their emerging leaders to participate.”

Organizations are invited to support Leadership CenLA this year by submitting candidate(s) for application and/or becoming a sponsor for the leadership series.

A single participant cost is $1,500 which includes all 8 sessions which include breakfast and lunch. For more information, visit lsua.edu/leadershipcenla.