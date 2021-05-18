LSUA alumna receives full ride for MFA at UTSA

ALEXANDRIA, La – Louisiana State University of Alexandria alumna Alex Chambley has recently been accepted into the University of Texas at San Antonio’s Master of Fine Arts (MFA) program in painting.

Not only was she accepted, but she was offered a full scholarship with additional funds that will cover all of her expenses while in the graduate program.

The Alexandria native was also in the top 10% for the Rhode Island School of Design where she was held on a waitlist. However, she decided to go ahead and enroll in UTSA since she will not have any out-of-pocket expenses to attend.

Alex credits her time at LSUA as extremely influential in her career path.

“I took just about every studio art class available at LSUA. Those courses really got me thinking more critically about art, especially in terms of color theory and composition,” she said.

The Grace Christian School graduate chose to attend LSUA because she was offered a full scholarship to attend, and she wanted to stay close to home.

“Maybe Next Year” by Alex Chambley, Oil on Canvas, 36×36 (2020)

“Alex was a hardworking student who was well recognized by her peers, LSUA faculty, and the staff at the Alexandria Museum of Art. She always had a sketchbook in her hand. She worked hard outside of class to do research and develop her work. She was also active in the LSUA Student Art League. Upon graduation, Alex left LSUA with a great portfolio and an artist statement ready for job and graduate school applications,” said Jeremy Simmons, LSUA Associate Professor of Fine Arts.

After graduation, Alex began teaching as a high school art instructor at two local high schools, Oak Hill and Grace Christian. During this time, Simmons continued to work with her on her application materials to give her the best opportunity possible.

“Grad schools are extremely competitive for visual art and it’s difficult to gain admission, so entering a program is quite an accomplishment,” Simmons continued.

Once she completes her MFA, Alex intends on teaching painting at the college level.

“It is clear to me that she has a bright future as an artist ahead of her.”