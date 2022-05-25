WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The LSU AgCenter shared information about its Grow a Row to Share program. It’s for home gardeners who want to share extra produce to help their communities.

The organization reported that the program includes the following topics:

Gardening information to grow your best garden.

Food safety information on how to share safely.

Certificate and yard sign for being a Grow a Row to Share partner.

Pilot programs in East Carroll, Madison, Morehouse and Tensas Parishes.

No commitment on how much or how little garden produce you donate.

To register for the program visit this link or contact CStevens@agcenter.lsu.edu. For more information about the Grow a Row to Share program visit this link.