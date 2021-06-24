UPDATE: Silver alert canceled after missing 86-year-old Vidalia woman found safe

UPDATE, 11:50 a.m.: Louisiana State Police report they have canceled the Silver Alert after Maylene Hobbs was found safe.

ORIGINAL POST: CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police (LSP) have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a Vidalia woman who possibly walked away from her home Wednesday night.

Maylene Craft Hobbs, 86, of Vidalia, is a white female with short gray hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5’7” tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue top and bottom pajama set. Family members confirm Ms. Hobbs suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

“She was last seen by family members at approximately 10 p.m. on June 23, 2021, at her residence on Azalea Street in Vidalia,” said LSP Tpr. Jonathan Odom. “She possibly walked away from her home sometime during the late night or early morning.”

Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Maylene Hobbs should immediately contact the Vidalia Police Department at (318) 336-5254 or local law enforcement.