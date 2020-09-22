LSP: Free car seat checks

(KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police are offering free car seat checks.

They say they want to make sure your car seats are installed properly. According to the State Police they see kids hurt or killed in car accidents all across the state.

Police say car seats significantly reduce the risk of injury and death when installed properly and the child is harnessed appropriately.

In an effort to improve child safety, Troopers will host several locations around the state Saturday, September 26, 2020 to check your car seat and teach parents and caregivers the correct way to use and install the child safety seat. This service is free to the public.

Stop by one of our locations to ensure your child’s safety in the vehicle. All events begin at 9 am-12 noon.

Baton Rouge – East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office 9313 Burbank Drive

Chalmette – St. Bernard Government Complex 8201 West Judge Perez

Houma – West Park Climate Control Storage 6767 West Park Avenue

Alexandria – Rapides Regional Medical Center 211 Fourth Street

Monroe – Banner Ford 6300 Frontage Road

Shreveport – Sheriff’s Safety Town 8910 Jewella Avenue

Lafayette – Goodwill Donation Center 2435 West Congress Street

Covington – Leblanc Pediatrics 219 South Tyler Street.

If you are unable to come to any of these events, please use this link to look-up the closest car seat fitting stations in your area.