RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Today, Sheriff Mark Wood announces the opening of the application process for the 2023 Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Scholarship Program.

Program chair and St. Charles Sheriff Greg Champagne said, “this Scholarship Program is a meaningful expression of the Programs respect for education.”

The LSA Scholarship Program will award scholarships providing assistance to worthy Louisiana students in furthering their education and training with resources made available through the Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Program. The Honorary Membership Program, of which civilians are members of, funds this project as well as other law enforcement initiatives.

A scholarship of $500 will be awarded to a graduating high school student in Rapides Parish.

There are no restrictions on the purposes for which the scholarship may be spent. The scholarship will be awarded as a gift to defray the rising costs of tuition and related expenses in higher education.

Requirements are as follows:

the applicants are permanent residents of Louisiana

the state of Louisiana. Technical colleges are included. The student must be enrolled as full time, undergraduate student. Applicants must be eligible for admission to the school indicated on the application.

“An opportunity for a student to continue their education can change their life,” said Sheriff Wood. “We encourage seniors from all of our Rapides Parish high schools to apply for this scholarship because every little bit helps with the cost of tuition.”

Applications can be accessed online at http://www.lsa.org/public/scholarship.aspx. Completed applications must be submitted to Sheriff Wood’s office by close of business (4:30 pm) on THURSDAY, April 3rd, 2023.

The scholarship recipient will be announced on a date to be determined later.

If you would like more information on the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Honorary Membership Program, you can call the LSA at 225-383-2871 or go online to www.lsa.org and choose the HONORARY MEMBERSHIP icon.

For more information or assistance in obtaining a scholarship application, you may also call Sheriff Wood’s office at 318-473-6704 and ask for Ms. Levette Thomas, Executive Assistant to the Chief Deputy.