Pineville teen killed in three-vehicle, fatal crash

RAPIDS PARISH, La (BRPROUD)- A Pineville teen is dead after a three-vehicle fatal crash at Louisiana Highway 28 East on August 12.

The accident occurred when a 2016 BMW was merging into a left lane to eventually make a left turn.

However, the juvenile driver failed to yield to a 2010 Ford F-150 eastbound on Louisiana Highway 28 East.

Then, the Ford F-150 struck the BMW which caused it to exit the roadway and hit a 2016 Toyota Avalon at the intersection of Barron Chapel Road and Louisiana Highway 28 East.

One juvenile passenger was pronounced dead after reaching the hospital.

Others involved in the accident are facing moderate injuries or no injuries.

This investigation into this crash remains ongoing, according to Louisiana State Police.