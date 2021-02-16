Louisiana State Police say roads remain unsafe for travel in Central Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana State Troopers continue to receive calls from stranded motorists. The roads remain frozen with ice and are unsafe to drive on. Their advice to the public is to avoid unnecessary travel.

The roadways across the state have not returned to normal and many remain unsafe and impassable.

If travel is necessary, motorists should refrain from driving around “road closed” barricades. These barricades are blocking roadways that have not been maintained for safe traveling. When motorists drive around barricades, they place themselves and first-responders in dangerous travel conditions.

Please visit www.511la.org or visit the 511 mobile app for the most up to date road conditions or road closures. You may also call 511 within Louisiana