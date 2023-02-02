ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) a PBS member station, Louisiana Public Broadcasting is calling for entries for short films from local filmmakers. Submitted films will be considered by LPB and PBS for inclusion in the 12th Annual PBS Short Film Festival. The PBS Short Film Festival showcases powerful stories from filmmakers across the country and reaches an engaged and digitally savvy audience. This year’s Festival will take place in July 2023, but entries must be submitted to Louisiana Public Broadcasting by Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

To enter, filmmakers should send a link of their film to filmfest@lpb.org so it can be reviewed. In addition, please include the title of the film, the filmmakers’ contact information, plus a two-to-three sentence description of the film. Films should be 3-15 minutes in length and can be fiction or non-fiction. The most appropriate films for this festival are those featuring creative or compelling storytelling, as well as high production quality. If selected for nomination, filmmakers will be required to adhere to technical requirements for the festival, as well as submit additional information about their film upon request. If you have questions about the requirements for the festival, send them to filmfest@lpb.org or go to http://www.lpb.org/filmfest.

“Louisiana Public Broadcasting strives to showcase homegrown content and creators on all platforms,” said Jason Viso, Director of Programming at LPB. “The PBS Short Film Festival gives us the opportunity to put Louisiana stories and Louisiana filmmakers in a national spotlight. LPB nominated films have been selected for inclusion in the festival for the last several years, so we hope Louisiana filmmakers take advantage of this great opportunity.”

All entries must be received by Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Since 1975, Louisiana Public Broadcasting has been the public television network for the state of Louisiana with stations in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe and Shreveport.

PBS, with 350 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and online content.