PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Cleco Power has a long history of charitable giving and is committed to helping Louisiana communities grow and thrive.

Organizations across Cleco Power’s 24-parish service territory are encouraged to apply for funding through the company’s online giving portal and register their cause for employee giving and volunteering consideration.

“Last year, Cleco supported over 700 organizations across Louisiana,” said Jennifer Cahill, director of corporate communications. “In addition to Cleco’s 2022 corporate giving efforts, our employees donated nearly $100,000 to organizations across the state, as well as served countless hours of volunteer time to strengthen our communities.”

Cleco accepts donation and volunteer requests from nonprofit organizations whose mission aligns with one or more of the company’s giving categories – STEM programs, education, youth, health and wellness, low income and diversity.

Organizations can apply for funds and register their cause through Cleco’s online giving portal at cleco.com/community/corporate-giving.

