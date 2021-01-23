Louisiana National Guard troops return home after securing U.S. Capitol during inauguration

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY) Soliders and airmen with the Louisiana National Guard who were sent to Washington D.C. to help secure the grounds surrounding the U.S. Capitol, have returned home.

The plane carrying the men and women of the Louisiana National Guard touched down in Alexandria Saturday morning, more than a week after arriving in D.C. and being sworn in as special police and assisting with security surrounding the inauguration.

There were no security incidents reported involving the National Guard, officials said in a media release.

More than 26,000 troops from around the country poured into the D.C. in wake of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol siege which claimed five lives.

It remains unknown if they will be called back to the area when President Joe Biden addresses Congress in February.