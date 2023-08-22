RAPIDES PARISH (KLFY) – A Forest Hill man was killed in a Rapides Parish crash.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop E, troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash on Hwy. 113 near East River Road around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

An investigation showed that a vehicle was traveling south on Hwy. 113 and for unknown reason, ran off the roadway and hit a large tree. After hiting the tree, the vehicle caught on fire. Identification of the vehicle is still pending.

The driver, Alfonso J. Rubio-Araiza, 64, was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment is a suspected factor in this crash. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.