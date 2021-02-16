Louisiana man admits to beating parents to death after domestic disturbance

LEESVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – 46-year-old Robert Lombardo, of Leesville allegedly beat his parents to death and did not call authorities.

Lombardo was apprehended on Tuesday, February 16 and “indicated that the murders took place 2-3 days prior to his apprehension,” according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday evening, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to conduct a welfare check at a mobile home park.

Upon arrival, deputies entered a trailer that was not locked and found two people dead inside the residence.

The two people have been identified as 83-year-old, Joseph Lombardo and 60-year-old, Rita Lombardo.

VPSO says, “further investigation revealed that their son, Robert Lombardo, had in fact contacted the family member (caller) and stated that he had beaten his parents to death.”

The suspect was not at the scene and a search ensued with the help of the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force.

The search ended at a residence in Evans where Lombardo willingly turned himself over to authorities.

According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, “Lombardo stated that he and the victims had been in a domestic disturbance prior to him committing the murders.”

Lombardo is behind bars facing two counts of Second Degree Murder.

The investigation is not closed and anyone with information about this case can call the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 238-1311.