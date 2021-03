Louisiana College will hold its 5th Annual God in the Workplace Lecture Series on “Money,

Greed and God: The Christian Case for Free Enterprise” on Monday at 6 p.m.



Dr. Jay W. Richards, assistant research professor in The Busch School of Business and

Economics at The Catholic University of America, will be the speaker.



“Louisiana College’s 5th Annual God in the Workplace Lecture Series brings to the forefront

the significance of the intersection of Faith and Work,” said President Rick Brewer. “As

God’s Workmanship (Ephesians 2:10) we understand the role of the Christ-Follower in the

marketplace is to be a wise and faithful steward of people, projects, time and resources. Dr.

Jay Richards will effectively challenge and encourage participants to better understand the

need to be equipped with an apologetic which ‘contends for the Faith’ (Jude 3) in the midst

of a turbulent time.”



Richards is the executive editor of The Stream and a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute

where he works with the Center on Wealth, Poverty and Morality.



“Free enterprise and business are often blamed for all manner of social ills,” Richards said.

“Like all human enterprises, they are tainted by sin. But business in a free economy is the

primary way poverty is alleviated and wealth is created. In fact, it’s the only known way

that entire cultures can emerge from poverty. It’s important for Christians to understand

this. It’s also vital to understand that most people will make a living in business. They need

to know that business is a noble calling—an opportunity to create value, as creatures made

in the image of the creative God.”



In addition to writing many academic articles, books and popular essays on a wide variety

of subjects, Richards edited the award-winning anthology God & Evolution and coauthored The Privileged Planet. His most recent book is The Human Advantage.Richards has a Ph.D., with honors, in philosophy and theology from Princeton Theological Seminary, an M.Div., a Th.M., and a B.A. with majors in political science and religion. He lives with his family in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.



The public is encouraged to attend the event in Guinn Auditorium, Monday at 6 p.m. Social

distancing will be practiced, and attendees should wear masks.



The following is the link to view the event live:



https://admin.mediafusionapp.com/_live/eventPlayer.php?eventId=1278_10676