Louisiana College awarded two Board of Regents grants for theatre, business

PINEVILLE, La. – Louisiana College has been chosen to receive two department enhancement grants from the Louisiana Board of Regents. The grants totaling more than $135,000 will provide for a business analytics classroom and a new stage for the theatre program.



The Louisiana Board of Regents received 114 grant applications for department enhancement grants this year and recommended funding for 32 proposals. The business proposal ranked 7 and theatre ranked 13, which were high in the statewide competition, said Dr. Henry Robertson, LC director of institutional effectiveness and grants coordinator.



The Board of Regents Enhancement grants will provide for a business analytics classroom in Alexandria Hall at an investment of $79, 972, and $55,802 comes for new stages in the Martin Performing Arts Center to benefit the theatre program.



“We are always grateful to the Board of Regents for their financial support of our programs at LC,” President Rick Brewer said. “There are many worthwhile colleges and universities that need support across the state, and money is limited. These two grants will be transformational for the students here.”



Dr. Adena LeJeune, chair of the Division of Business, wrote the grant proposal for the business analytics classroom.



“By enabling instructors to use collaboration and active learning strategies, the project will enhance the Division’s fulfillment of its mission to emphasize teaching while challenging students in a community of learning,” LeJeune said.



LeJeune said one of the benefits of this collaborative learning environment will help reduce the anxiety many students feel about statistics. By providing computers and software to be used in quantitative analysis, the project will enhance the Division’s ability to achieve the program learning outcome of preparing graduates who are able to critically evaluate, analyze and interpret information to solve problems.

Tabitha Huffman, artistic director of Theatre Louisiana College (tlc), wrote the grant proposal for stage improvements in the Martin Performing Arts Center, which is one of the largest flexible black box theatres in the nation.



Huffman said the grant will allow for the theatre to once again function the way it was designed to.

