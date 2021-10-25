Louisiana College announces proposed graduate program

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – The faith-based design for LC’s MBA led by Dean Kenny Holt, who holds a doctorate from the University of Memphis and comes to LC with more than 30 years of experience, will provide a distinctively unique educational experience for marketplace leadership.



The Young School of Business has been made possible through a significant financial contribution from Ray and Dorothy Young, of Wisner, longtime supporters of business and agriculture in Louisiana. Ray Young is a Korean War veteran, farmer and agricultural consultant, and former Louisiana College Board Trustee.



“The Youngs thoroughly believe in Christian higher education and wanted to invest in kingdom advancement,” said President Rick Brewer. “Their significant support will enable the pending MBA program to have sustainability in its infancy.”



Brewer said he is grateful for the significant gift from Ray and Dorothy Young leading to the advancement of this academic program expansion for Louisiana College, as well as the financial support provided by CHRISTUS Health and the Central Louisiana Community Foundation and others.



“Louisiana College is excited to build on the strong foundation that the Young School of Business already provides for its students by seeking approval to offer a Master of Business Administration with specialization in diverse fields that will open the door to new and better career opportunities,” said Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Cheryl Clark said.



Through the Young School of Business, Clark said students will learn from a dynamic network of Christian faculty who bring decades of real-world experience into the classroom.



“The interaction with world-class faculty not only gives Louisiana College students the type of practical knowledge they need for successful careers,” Clark said, “but it also prepares our graduates to enter the workforce possessing a holistic perspective that prepares them to immediately contribute to their organizations.”