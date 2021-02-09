Louisiana College announces COVID-19 protocols for spring 2021 outdoor sports

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana College athletics department has announced the following protocols for the spring 2021 outdoor sports season, which includes the sports of football, men’s & women’s soccer, baseball, and softball.

Attendance will be limited to 50% at Louisiana College’s three outdoor venues; Wildcat Field (3,000 allowed), Wildcat Park (175 allowed), and Billy Allgood Field at Legacy Stadium (275 allowed).

Fans are also asked to abide by distancing guidelines and wear masks at all times while inside each stadium. Standing around the fencing at the stadiums will not be allowed, and persons seen congregating around the fencing will be asked to move to the stands. In order to lessen the amount of person-to-person contact at the stadium, there will be no admission taken at any event this season.

For media who plan on attending home football games this season, the following guidelines are being put in place.

Field level will be for players, coaches, officials, gameday support staff, and medical personnel only with sideline access only being granted to Wildcat Media members who gone through the Louisiana College student-athlete/employee COVID-19 testing program and the Louisiana College Band. Wildcat Media members who have not gotten tested through the program will follow the same restrictions as outside media listed below. The Louisiana College Band will perform a halftime show but will be limited in time so they may stay distanced from on-field members.

All media trying to get video highlights or pictures may do so from the hill behind the west end zone or in the stands.

Press box access will be limited to members of the gameday staff, Wildcat Media, and Louisiana College broadcast staff. Anyone inside the press box will be required to wear a mask due to the confines of the press box. Opposing team media planning to attend is asked to notify the Louisiana College sports information department in advance so a spot just outside of the press box can be prepared with power and other essentials necessary.

We ask that everyone please abide by these guidelines as we try to give Wildcat fans a great athletic experience while still trying to stop the spread of COVID-19.