Louisiana College announces COVID-19 protocols for basketball home games

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana College Athletics Department on Wednesday announced its COVID-19 protocols for all home basketball games this season being played inside H.O. West Fieldhouse.

Attendance at all games will be capped at 200 attendees and admission into the games will be free. Concessions will also not be sold during this season.

50 spots will be set aside for visiting team fans but visiting team fans planning to attend must be on a pass list provided to Louisiana College by the opposing team a day in advance of the game.

All fans will be required to wear masks and social distancing will be enforced.

Basketball season inside H.O. West begins on Thursday as the Louisiana College men’s basketball team opens its season and American Southwest Conference play against Howard Payne University. Tip-off between the Wildcats (0-0, 0-0 ASC) and Yellow Jackets (0-5, 0-1 ASC) is set for 6:00 P.M.

Protocols for Wildcat Field for football and soccer, Wildcat Park for softball, and Billy Allgood Field at Legacy Stadium for baseball will be announced at a later time.