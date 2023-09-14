PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana Christian University will hold its annual fall revival Sept. 19-21 at 11 a.m. in Guinn Auditorium. This year’s speaker will be Derek Griffon, youth pastor at Bayou Church in Lafayette.

Griffon is a gifted communicator who speaks at camps around Louisiana.

Elevate will lead worship on Tuesday. The Chapel Choir will lead worship on Wednesday, and Voices will lead worship on Thursday.

“I’m excited to welcome Derek to LCU’s campus next week and am praying for our students to be confronted with the freedom of the gospel from the book of Galatians,” said Nicholas Maricle, assistant professor of Missions and Ministries and dean of Chapel.

The revival is free and open to the public.