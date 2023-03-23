PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Frank B. Ashley III, the executive associate dean of Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service, will be the keynote speaker at Louisiana Christian University’s 168th Commencement Exercises May 6.

Dr. Ashley, an LCU distinguished alumnus, has served in numerous administrative positions at Texas A&M in addition to being a senior professor. He oversees graduate education and research activities, as well as strategic planning, faculty affairs, student affairs, program development, diversity, assessment, communications and external relations, student services, and extended education programs in the Bush School.

Ashley earned his bachelor’s degree from LCU in Health, Physical Education and Safety. He earned his master’s and doctorate from the University of Alabama.

During commencement, Dr. Maggie Martin, of Alexandria, for whom the Maggie Martin Marketplace Leadership Summit is named, will be awarded an honorary doctorate for her many years of distinguished support and service to the university and the community.

A total of 260 students are expected to graduate this year, 183 receiving either the bachelor’s or associate degree while 77 will receive master’s degrees. Included in this group will be the first graduates of the Jonathan E. Martin MBA program.

All graduates from the December 2022, May 2023 and August 2023 semesters will participate in commencement, to be held at the Rapides Parish Coliseum, May 6 at 10 a.m.