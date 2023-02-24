ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana Christian University’s men’s basketball team made school history on February 24th, by taking down their closest adversaries, LSUA. The score ended in 73-50, advancing LCU to the Quarterfinals for a shot at the championship.
