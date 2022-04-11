PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – The Center for Calling & Career at Louisiana Christian University sponsored a job fair Thursday for students seeking future employment. This event allowed interested students to apply for jobs in various fields according to their academic discipline.



Students were able to submit resumes and applications while visiting with representatives of the different employers looking for assistance in various roles.



A photographer was also in the lobby of the Student Center to take complimentary professional headshots of students.



“Our goal is to teach our students the process of attending a job fair in an effort to learn how to properly speak to a future employer and to go through the process of submitting a resume and interviewing for a position,” said CCC Executive Director Meredith Rennier.



Rennier said that’s why events like this and others planned for this semester are so important for LC students. This semester, Rennier also has hosted a resume workshop and professional etiquette training sessions for students to attend.



Kenny Johnson, a senior theatre major at LCU, said he attended the career fair searching for different opportunities since he is about to graduate.



“I want to see how many jobs are out there, and if it just comes easy like this, on our campus, then I’m coming to it,” Johnson said.



Each employer had a table set up advertising the different positions with applications available for interested students.



The fair was held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Granberry Conference Center, and 32 employers attended, representing their companies.



Employers included :

• Caddo Parish Public Schools

• AFCO Industries, Inc.

• Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University

• Dallas Police Recruiting Department

• Share Care USA

• Lifeline Children’s Services

• Rapides Parish Police Jury

• CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital

• Med Express Ambulance Service

• Ugly Mug Marketing

• Crest Industries

• US Army Professional Recruiting/ Medical Recruiting

• Office of Juvenile Justice

• Pinecrest Supports and Services Center

• St Landry Parish School Board

• Louisiana Department of Corrections

• Save the Children

• United Way of Central Louisiana

• Central Louisiana AHEC

• Rehabilitation Services of CenLA

• Connect Ministries

• Cleco

• Grant Parish School System

• Camp Uskichitto

• RoyOMartin

• Onelife Church

• Westaff workforce Solutions

• WNTZ Fox 48TV Nexstar Media

• Rapides Parish School Board Office

• Rapides Regional Medical Center

• Department of Health

• Heart of Hospice



Craig Thibodeaux, represented Camp Uskichitto, searching for students called to missions to serve at various events and conferences held at the camp.



“We came to LCU to find students that knew Jesus and could share the gospel with the youth that attend our camp,” Thibodeaux said. “We are hopeful to find that kind of student at an event like this.”