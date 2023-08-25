PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – The Louisiana Christian University men’s soccer team showcased remarkable resilience as they faced off against the formidable eighth-ranked GGC Grizzlies in their season opener on Thursday. Overcoming an early setback, the Wildcats managed to secure a hard-fought 1-1 draw that underscores their determination and potential this season.

In a thrilling showdown at Dalton Stadium, the match concluded with both teams deadlocked on the scoreboard:

(RV) Louisiana Christian 1

#8 Georgia Gwinnett 1

The tie result leaves Louisiana Christian with a record of 0-0-1, while the #8 Georgia Gwinnett squad holds a record of 1-0-1 early in the season.

The Wildcats found themselves trailing early on, but their tenacity and skill propelled them to level the playing field. In the 52nd minute, Sergio Pita Martin seized the moment, delivering a stunning unassisted goal that rifled into the net. Pita Martin’s goal not only secured the tie but also highlighted his prowess as a Spanish striker. Having netted nine goals in just 18 matches, Pita Martin boasts an impressive average of more than a point per game (1.17) at the age of 21.

Rodrigo Silva, making his debut appearance in the Orange and Blue jersey after transferring from Rogers State, showcased his goalkeeping prowess. Silva stood tall as Coach Castillo’s choice for the opening day starter in goal. He made an impactful first impression with the club by recording seven saves in eight chances, an impressive 87.5% save rate.

Natty Essomba emerged as a standout player, matching his career-best with three shots during the game. One of those shots was right on target, reflecting his accuracy and contribution to the team’s performance. Alongside Pita Martin, Adrian Amoros Navarro, and Michael O’Brien, the Wildcats managed a total of four shots-on-goal.

The game saw notable efforts from other members of the Wildcats, including Pedro Rivera, Shakeem Walters, and Pablo Negro. Despite their attempts, the trio couldn’t find the back of the net but certainly left their mark on the stat sheet.

Louisiana Christian’s impressive track record in season openers continued with this tie, bringing their last three season openers to a record of 2-0-1. Previous victories included a memorable overtime win against Pensacola Christian in fall 2021 (3-2) and a decisive triumph at home against Belhaven in 2022 (2-0).

As the Wildcats look ahead, their schedule promises even greater challenges. Next up on their journey is a showdown against the fourth-ranked Roadrunners of Dalton State, scheduled for Saturday night at 5 p.m. CT. This match presents another opportunity for Louisiana Christian to demonstrate their mettle and determination against top-tier competition.