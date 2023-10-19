ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana Central is thrilled to announce that its communications program has been honored with prestigious awards. The organization’s exceptional work has earned them the renowned Lantern Award from the Southern Public Relations Federation (SPRF) and an Award of Merit from the Southern Economic Development Council’s (SEDC) 2023 Communication Awards Competition. These accolades affirm Louisiana Central’s unwavering commitment to provide valuable and effective communication to the Central Louisiana region and beyond.

The Southern Public Relations Federation is a premier networking and professional development organization for more than 1,400 public relations professionals in Alabama, north Florida, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The federation’s annual Lantern Awards program recognizes outstanding work based on adherence and success in utilizing the four-step RPIE process, as evaluated by external PR practitioners. Award-winning entries showcasing excellence in process and results receive Certificates of Merit, Awards of Excellence, and the ultimate recognition, Lantern Awards.

Louisiana Central obtained a Lantern Award for their short-term strategic, integrated communications campaign, “The Big Idea Playbook – Get in the Game,” designed to attract and engage regional leaders, economic development partners, and community stakeholders to their regional economic development summit. This high-energy summit generated enthusiasm, sparked collaboration, and increased brand awareness for Louisiana Central as a vital connector in the region. This comprehensive social media campaigns, earned and paid media efforts, as well as impactful digital and print marketing allowed Louisiana Central to successfully host a dynamic economic development summit.

“We understood that achieving our goals required a campaign with an energy that was attractive and distinctive,” said Britni Lilley, Louisiana Central’s Communications Coordinator as she expressed her team’s intentional and innovative approach to the award-winning campaign. “By branding the campaign with an unexpected theme and implementing a strategic plan incorporating various tactics, we created a cohesive and effective integrated marketing campaign. I enjoy being part of a team that pushes for innovation and growth in all aspects and look forward to what’s to come. This particular campaign also allowed opportunities to partner with local graphic designers and marketing agencies, which resulted in unique approaches and creative insights.”

The judges of the Lantern Awards provided feedback on the entries, with one judge commending Louisiana Central’s submission as “a model entry.” They appreciated its clarity, conciseness, and organization, which made the evaluation process straightforward and insightful.

“We are very proud of Britni Lilley, our Communications Coordinator and our entire team, as we work to strengthen our organization’s brand and our strategic communication and marketing efforts,” Lafe Jones, Vice President of Louisiana Central said. “It is a great honor for Louisiana Central to receive recognition for our work from economic development and public relations peers on the regional level.”

In addition to the Lantern Award, Louisiana Central also received an Award of Merit from SEDC’s 2023 Communication Competition Awards for their “Louisiana Central Brochure” and “Regional Economic Development Summit” submissions. The Southern Economic Development Council, encompassing 17 states in the American South, recognizes excellence in messaging, marketing, and outreach through these annual awards presented at their reputable conference.

“It’s extremely rewarding to see this work recognized in such a prestigious way.” said Jim Clinton, President & CEO of Louisiana Central. “I am proud of Britni Lilley and the whole Louisiana Central team. These awards don’t just reflect well on Louisiana Central, they recognize our entire region as a place that promotes innovation and excellence.”

Louisiana Central remains dedicated to promoting the vibrant 10-parish region of Central Louisiana by fostering internal growth and launching exciting initiatives throughout the region. The recent recognition of their communications program is a testament to the exceptional team at Louisiana Central, who serve as pivotal connectors and knowledge leaders, highlighting the #GoodStuff happening in our communities due to the efforts of hardworking individuals driving progress.

About Louisiana Central:

Louisiana Central is the regional economic development organization for Central Louisiana. It is a pivotal connector uniting leaders in the region to work together to make Central Louisiana a thriving hub for sustainable economic growth. The organization exists to grow the ten-parish region of Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn.

To learn more about Louisiana Central visit www.louisiana-central.com.