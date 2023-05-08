ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana Central is excited to announce its first manufacturing career camp. The Louisiana Central Manufacturing Career Camp will be June 5 – June 9 at the Cleco Advanced Manufacturing Center at Central Louisiana Technical Community College in downtown Alexandria. The deadline for applications is Monday, May 15.

The Louisiana Central Manufacturing Career Camp is designed to introduce high school sophomores and juniors to manufacturing careers available in our region while showing students the exciting educational opportunities in manufacturing at local colleges. For an entire week, camp participants will learn about several areas of manufacturing, including: welding, forest products, construction, electronics/technology and energy.

“Creating opportunities for hands-on learning outside of a traditional classroom setting are crucial for students to gain excitement about career paths. Students who participate will get a diverse look at the career options available in Central Louisiana at manufacturing facilities,” said Javonti Thomas, Program Coordinator at Louisiana Central.

Camp participants will tour local manufacturing facilities, participate in hands-on activities, learn about the products created in Central Louisiana, and see how the manufacturing process works in the real world.

So far, eight manufacturing facilities have signed on to sponsor the Louisiana Central Manufacturing Career Camp and will be scheduled tour stops. The participating facilities are: AFCO, Boise Cascade, CLECO, Crest Industries, LaSalle Lumber, P&G, RoyOMartin, and UTLX. Additional sponsorship opportunities are still available.

“We are grateful for the eagerness of our industry partners and CLTCC for supporting educational opportunities for our students,” Lafe Jones, Vice President and Executive Director of Industry Relations at Louisiana Central said. “A key part of our business retention efforts is establishing workforce initiatives that not only lead people to high paying jobs, but keep our local industry supplied with qualified and trained talent.”

Interested students are asked to complete a short application. Applicants will then undergo a short interview process before being notified if they are selected into the program. There is a $50 fee for participating, but scholarships are available. The deadline to apply is May 15th.

Students must also have their own transportation. Drop off time is 8:00 A.M. and pickup is at 3:00 P.M. each day. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided.