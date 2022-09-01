Louisiana Central is hosting The Big Idea Playbook : Get in the Game, a regional economic development summit, and YOU are invited

The Big Idea Playbook : Get in the Game

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana Central is hosting The Big Idea Playbook : Get in the Game, a regional economic development summit, and YOU are invited! The event is scheduled for October 4-5 in Downtown Alexandria. This will be an opportunity to be part of important and vibrant presentations, and a chance to join fellow leaders as we focus together on the future of our regional economy. Innovative keynote speakers including Todd Henry of Cincinnati, Ohio, who positions himself as the “arms dealer for the creative revolution,” President and CEO at Economic Alliance Snohomish County, Washington, Garry Clark, as well as the Executive Director for Department of Public Transformation, Ashley Hanson of Minnesota will share their perspectives and insight during this 2-day event!

Speaker topics and discussions include:

● Business Growth

● Quality of Life

● Business Opportunity

● Trained and Motivated Talent



The Big Idea Playbook : Get in the Game will be fun and informative. You’ll learn how to use place-based strategies to make our region more attractive for those who may move or invest here, and – even more importantly – for those of us who live here now! You’ll hear deep-dive discussions on workforce collaboration initiatives, opportunity-rich learning environments, population growth challenges and opportunities, and successful and emerging entrepreneurship efforts. Together we will also learn about the outdoor economy revolution, capitalizing on our unique ability to grow living things, and ending the digital divide!

This Summit is for YOU if you care about the lack of population growth in our region. If you care about how we can create more opportunities for our children. If you are ready and willing to gain new perspectives with out-of-the-box speakers, presenters, and fellow leaders. This is the event you don’t want to miss!

Register now at https://louisianacentral_summit.eventbrite.com and take the first step toward a more

competitive and successful region!

Registration includes:

● All event presentations, discussions, and materials

● Lunch and Reception on Day 1

● Breakfast & Lunch on Day 2



*** The Summit will kick of at the Rotary Club of Alexandria meeting held at Convention Hall on October 4th at 12pm! Check-in will begin at 11:30 am. The Hotel Bentley will host the remainder of the event, and the Alexandria Museum of Art will host our reception at the end of day one!

**More information about the summit including sponsorship opportunities, tickets, event information, speakers, and more can be found at https://bit.ly/3RoSywi.

Follow us on social media as we continue to share more!

Contact Louisiana Central to register and for more information at info@louisiana-central.com / (318)

441-3400.

About Louisiana Central

Louisiana Central acts as a catalyst, leader, and connector to build a knowledge-and-innovation-driven

economy, encompassing a ten parish region including Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant,

LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn