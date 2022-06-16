ALEXANDRIA, La. – (WNTZ) Louisiana Central is calling all entrepreneurs to attend the Building Your

Strategic Business Blueprint workshop, with Dr. Gavin Adams. Dr. Adams will help local entrepreneurs

create a blueprint with intention and purpose so businesses can maximize their potential!

“We say we want a more profitable business, but we need to take the time to define what that means.”

Those who attend will be able to:

-Clearly define success for your Strategic Business Blueprint

-Build unity for your teams and throughout your business

-Create the ideal target from which you work backward to define strategic steps

-Highlight the gap between where you are and where you want to be

-Decide how much change will be required while implementing your Strategic Business Blueprint

-Ask the right questions that will virtually guarantee your Strategic Business Blueprint is successful

“We say we want a more profitable business, but we need to take the time to define what that means.”

-Director of Business Acceleration System for Louisiana Central, Gary Perkins. This workshop will help

your business move to the next level.

This event is organized by Louisiana Central’s Gary Perkins, Director of BAS/Entrepreneurship Central.

Contact him with any questions and to learn more!

-Event location: 1302 Murray Street

-Contact: gperkins@louisiana-central.com / 318-880-6332

Resources:

-Gavin Adams is a strategic organizational consultant and leadership partner focused on supporting leaders from innovation through implementation. Visit his website to learn more.

-To learn more about Louisiana Central’s entrepreneur program and services, visit

https://www.louisiana-central.com/bas and follow them @BASlouisiana.

About Louisiana Central

Louisiana Central acts as a catalyst, leader, and connector to build a knowledge-and-innovation-driven

economy, encompassing a ten parish region including Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant,

LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn. Follow them on Facebook.