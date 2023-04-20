ALEXANDRIA, La (WNTZ) – Louisiana Central is hosting another Big Idea Luncheon on April 27, 2023! This time the program will focus on The Student to Career Highway: Industry Partnerships that Work!

As part of Louisiana Central’s workforce development initiatives, this program will accompany last month’s luncheon in continuing conversations from the Regional Economic Development Summit Louisiana Central hosted last fall. The luncheons also offer the opportunity for individuals, community leaders, and educators to participate in initiatives that shape our region’s efforts in attracting and preparing regional students to find lucrative career paths in Central Louisiana.

Dr. Michael Hinojosa (Chief Impact Officer at engage2learn) will join the Louisiana Central team for an in-depth discussion about connecting students to local careers through innovative employer and education partnerships.

With a firm belief that education is the key to a student’s success, Dr. Hinojosa has led several school districts to improve student achievement. Dr. Hinojosa will speak on his experience, knowledge, and strategies that have led to successfully improving the paths of students.

“We are excited to have Dr. Hinojosa join us for this luncheon,” Lafe Jones, Vice President and Executive Director of Industry Relations at Louisiana Central said. “I heard him speak at an economic development conference last year, and I was very impressed with his work in Dallas, especially his efforts to partner with industry to prepare and train youth for great local career paths right out of high school.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The luncheon will take place on April 27, 2023 from 11:30am to 1:00pm at The Community Center at England Airpark. Registration is open and includes one entry per ticket, lunch, and the opportunity to come together with like minded community members to further our region’s growth and listen to a thought provoking presentation by guest speaker, Dr. Michael Hinojosa.

Click here to visit the registration page to get your ticket. Media, please reach out to Britni Lilley for your Press Ticket Code.

Flyers, pdf of press release, and more can be accessed here.