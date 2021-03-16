Louisiana celebrates SBDC Day on March 17

ALEXANDRIA, La – SBDC Day is a national, collective proclamation of the success and impact America’s Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) have across the nation in economic development and the small businesses community and will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

SBDC Day will unite the nearly 1,000 SBDC centers across the country and the hundreds of thousands of clients they serve by sharing, in real time, the success stories and notable impacts SBDCs collectively have on the small business community at large. This special day will be celebrated with social media campaigns, public relations initiatives, online and in-person events and more.

The Louisiana Small Business Development is hosting a virtual SBDC Day Kickoff event on Tuesday, March 16 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This virtual celebration will delve into the impact LSBDC has had in our communities in the wake of COVID-19 and what LSBDC can bring to the future of small business development in our state.

Representatives from the SBA will be on-hand to give a brief overview of PPP updates and additional helpful resources. The LSBDC will also be featuring representatives from the LSBDC State Office, ULM SBDC, Louisiana Delta Community College, U.S. Small Business Administration, Louisiana Economic Development, local leaders, entrepreneurs, organizations, and more.

On SBDC Day, March 17, the LSBDC Greater New Orleans is hosting a virtual workshop entitled, “5 Ways LSBDC Can Help Grow Your Business” at 3 p.m. where an overview of how the SBDC help small businesses and entrepreneurs start, sustain and expand.

There will also be a social media campaign on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram where the SBDCs will be sharing their economic impact and client success stories using the hashtag #SBDCDay.

America’s SBDC represents America’s nationwide network of Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) – the most comprehensive small business assistance network in the United States and its territories.

The 63 state and regional Small Business Development Center networks provide free one-on- one consulting to small businesses at nearly 1,000 locations throughout the nation. SBDC clients start a new business every 30 minutes, create a new job every 5 minutes, generate $100,000 in new sales every 7.5 minutes, and raise $100,000 in capital every 11.4 minutes. Job growth for SBDC clients is nearly 10 times greater than job growth for average businesses, and SBDC client sales growth is nearly 4 times greater than sales growth for businesses in general.