Louisiana Athletic Club celebrates 20th anniversary on April 20

PINEVILLE, La. – Louisiana Athletic Club will celebrate its 20th Anniversary on Tuesday, April 20 at 3 p.m. at its Pineville location with refreshments, treats and door prizes along with performances by the Louisiana College Band and LAC Tap Ladies.

In honor of the upcoming anniversary, LAC is offering a membership special through April 20 for new members to join the gym for only $20 at sign up, which includes single, couple and family plans. No additional enrollment fee is required, and the standard 12-month commitment is reduced to a 6-month agreement.

LC President Rick Brewer and LAC manager Ronnie Schwartz will speak at the main event in addition to a representative from CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.

Louisiana Athletic Club was jointly owned by CHRISTUS and LC for 19 years since its establishment in 2001, and last year ownership was fully transferred to Louisiana College. Over the years, LAC has become a prominent business within the Cenla community serving members at its club locations in both Alexandria and Pineville.

“LC continues the outstanding tradition that LAC had with Cabrini for many years,” Brewer said. “And we will continue to work to improve upon the outstanding service that has been a tradition here for two decades.”

Louisiana Athletic Club will also reveal new logos to coincide with the celebration of its 20th anniversary, which will more clearly identify its affiliation with the college. The club will be re-launching its Pro Shop with new apparel featuring the rebranded logos as part of the celebration.

The event coincides with LAC’s monthly Member Appreciation Day, so members who attend will receive a special gift and are welcome to invite guests to join them at the gym throughout the day.

The public is encouraged to attend the anniversary celebration event at the Louisiana Athletic Club gym in Pineville on the Louisiana College campus on Tuesday, April 20 at 3 p.m. Social distancing will be practiced, and attendees should wear masks.

Leading up to the anniversary celebration, LAC will also host a Group Exercise Mixer at its Pineville location on Saturday, April 17 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The event is open to the public to sample a wide variety of classes that are included in membership to Louisiana Athletic Club, and non-members are welcome to attend. Visit the LAC Facebook events page to view the schedule of fitness classes offered at the mixer or call the gym at 318-487-1000 to sign up to attend.