Local students compete with custom-built robots in Alexandria

LOCAL STUDENTS COMPETE WITH CUSTOM-BUILT ROBOTS AT THE LOUISIANA STATE VEX IQ AND VRC CHALLENGE IN Alexandria, LA

WHAT:

Elementary, middle, and high school students from all over Louisiana will descend upon LSUA on Thursday 4/15 to Saturday 4/17 to play the 2020-2021 VEX V5 Challenge Change Up and VEX IQ Challenge Rise Above. The tournament is in sponsored by LSUA, Ingalls Information Security, and Crest. Fifty-seven teams will come together for three non-stop, action-packed days of teamwork challenges where they will compete with their custom-built robots using VEX V5 and VEX IQ.

The 2020-2021 V5 Challenge Change Up and VEX IQ Challenge Rise Above are a series of tournaments supported by the REC Foundation and various national, regional, and local sponsors. The competition season culminates each spring at the VEX Robotics World Championship, where these exemplary teams will have the opportunity to challenge their top-ranked peers from around the country and the world. Certain winners at the week’s state competitions will earn a berth into the World Championship. To learn more visit: RoboticsEducation.org or VEXRobotics.com.

COMPETING SCHOOLS:

Thursday, 4/15 (VEX V5 Middle School)

Riverfield Academy, Rayville, LA

Catholic High School, New Iberia, LA

W. W. Lewis Middle School, Sulfur, LA

Vinton Middle School, Vinton, LA

LSUA Composite Teams, Alexandria, LA (participants from S M Brame Middle School, Alexandria Country Day School, and Rapides Academy for Advanced Academics), Alexandria, LA

Friday, 4/16 (VEX V5 High School)

Riverfield Academy, Rayville, LA

Bolton High School, Alexandria, LA

Liberty Magnet High School, Baton Rouge, LA

Delhi Charter, Delhi, LA

Northwest High School, Opelousas, LA

Baton Rouge Magnet High School, Baton Rouge, LA

Catholic High School, New Iberia, LA

Pine Jr/Sr High School, Franklinton, LA

Fountainbleau High School, Mandeville, LA

St. Michael the Archangel High School, Baton Rouge, LA

Covington High School, Covington, LA

Pineville High School, Pineville, LA

Deridder High School, Deridder, LA

LSUA Composite Teams, Alexandria, LA (participants from Grace Christian School and University Academy)

Saturday, 4/17 (VEX IQ Elementary and Middle School)

Little Tigers, Mandeville, LA

Delhi Charter School, Delhi, LA

Caroline Dorman Junior High School, Woodworth, LA

Pineville Elementary School, Pineville, LA

Julius Patrick 6th Grade Academy, Alexandria, LA

JI Barron Elementary, Pineville, LA

Northshore Robotics, Mandeville, LA

Poland Jr High School, Alexandria, LA

INTERVIEW/PHOTO OPPORTUNITY:

1:1 interviews with students, event organizers, and local sponsors will be available throughout the competition. Photos of VEX IQ Challenge teams and robotics interacting with their unique custom robots will be available upon request.

WHERE: LSU, Caffey Annex Ballroom, 8100 Hwy 71 S, Alexandria, LA 71302

WHEN: Thursday 4/15-Saturday 4/17

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Practice Rounds/Skills Challenges

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. (Thursday) and 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Friday and Saturday)– Qualifying Rounds/Finals

LIVE STREAM: LSUA Robotics on Facebook

CONTACT: NAME Dr. Tanya Lueder

PHONE 3187878717

EMAIL tlueder@lsua.edu