Local students compete with custom-built robots at the VEX IQ Challenge in Alexandria

WHAT: 

Elementary and middle school students from Ferriday, Delhi, Pineville, Alexandria, and Woodworth will descend upon LSUA on Friday (3/5/21) to compete in the 2020-2021 VEX IQ Challenge Rise Above. The tournament is in co-sponsored by Pineville Elementary and LSUA.  Nineteen teams will come together for a non-stop, action-packed day of teamwork challenges where they will compete with their custom-built robots using VEX IQ. For the 2020-2021 VEX IQ Challenge Rise Above, students participate in a teamwork challenge as they seek to attain the highest score possible.

The 2020-2021 VEX IQ Challenge Rise Above is one in a series of tournaments supported by the REC Foundation and various national, regional, and local sponsors. The competition season culminates each spring at the VEX Robotics World Championship, where these exemplary teams will have the opportunity to challenge their top-ranked peers from around the country and the world. To learn more visit: RoboticsEducation.org or VEXRobotics.com.

COMPETING

SCHOOLS:          

Delta Charter School, Ferriday, LA

Pineville Elementary School, Pineville, LA

Delhi Charter School, Delhi, LA

Caroline Dorman Junior High School, Woodworth, LA

Julius Patrick 6th Grade Academy, Alexandria, LA

JI Barron Elementary, Pineville, LA

INTERVIEW/PHOTO

OPPORTUNITY:

1:1 interviews with students, event organizers, and local sponsors will be available throughout the competition. Photos of VEX IQ Challenge teams and robotics interacting with their unique custom robots will be available upon request.

WHERE:                           

LSUA

Caffey Annex Ballroom

8100 Hwy 71 S

Alexandria, LA 71302

WHEN:               

Friday, 3/5/21

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Practice Rounds/Skills Challenges

1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Qualifying Rounds/Finals

CONTACT:         

NAME Devin Alexander of Pineville Elementary 

PHONE 3184428154      

EMAIL devin.alexander@rpsb.us

