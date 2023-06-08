PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Little Cakes with Big Attitude is thrilled to announce the summer opening of their new location in Pineville, located at 2965 A Monroe Hwy. After successfully serving the Alexandria community for over 14 years, Little Cakes is expanding its horizons and bringing its delectable treats to the residents and visitors of Pineville this summer. Though the exact opening date hasn’t yet been released, the team hopes to open this summer.

“We are incredibly excited to expand our footprint and serve the Pineville community,” said Robyn Schwartz, Little Cakes Co-Owner. “We’ve been curating a Pinterest board for a while now to reach the perfect aesthetic for this new location and it’s such a joy to see the vision come to life.” Robyn shared the vision is primarily crisp black, white and wood tones with a fun and bold wallpaper surprise when you walk into the restroom!

Little Cakes has built their reputation on serving mouth watering cupcakes, freshly brewed coffee, and homemade breakfast items. In addition to their signature offerings, they are introducing a range of new menu items!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

NEW MENU ITEMS WILL INCLUDE:

The opening of their Pineville location marks an exciting milestone for Little Cakes with Big Attitude. Their new Pineville location will provide the Pineville community with a convenient spot to grab their favorite treats during morning commutes or as a special indulgence throughout the day. The new location is conveniently situated across from the new Raising Cane’s, ensuring easy access for all – plus they have a drive thru!

“We would like to express our gratitude to our loyal customers in Alexandria for their unwavering support over the years and making this expansion possible. We are committed to maintaining the same exceptional quality and service that you have come to expect from Little Cakes.” – Bridget Vaughn, Little Cakes Co-Owner

Stay tuned for their official opening date this summer. In the meantime, follow their new Pineville Facebook page at facebook.com/LittleCakesPinevilleLA

About Little Cakes with Big Attitudes

Little Cakes with Big Attitude is owned by Robyn Schwartz and Bridget Vaughn. The duo has been in business since 2008. What started as a cupcake shop has expanded to so much more – including coffee drinks, homemade breakfast items, and so much more. For more information on their Alexandria location visit littlecakeswithbigattitude.com