VICKSBURG, Miss. (WNTZ) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District is pleased to announce that the Lindy C. Boggs Lock, will resume locking vessels beginning on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6 a.m. The lock will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The lock was closed on September 28, 2023 when a crack was discovered in a miter gate anchorage. Crews from the Vicksburg District worked around the clock to complete repairs and reopen the lock. Navigation on the Red River is critical to transporting commodities such as refined oil products, fertilizer, construction grade sand and gravel, and steel products.

Boggs L&D is the first lock and dam on the Red River and part of the J. Bennett Johnston (JBJ) Waterway system. Located on the Red River at mile 43.8 about 11 miles north of Marksville, Louisiana, the lock and dam system is part of the Monroe Navigation Project Office and operated by a contracted company.

The USACE Vicksburg District is engineering solutions to the nation’s toughest challenges. The Vicksburg District encompasses a 68,000-square-mile area across portions of Mississippi, Arkansas, and Louisiana, that holds nine major river basins and incorporates approximately 460 miles of mainline Mississippi River levees. The Vicksburg District is engaged in hundreds of projects and employs approximately 1,100 personnel.