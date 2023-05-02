ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana artist Morris Taft Thomas has donated $10,000 to the LSUA Foundation to establish a scholarship fund in honor of his late wife, Willola Johnson-Sigur Thomas.

Willola was a passionate teacher and coach who dedicated 33 years of her life to serving the Rapides Parish school system. Willola graduated from Morgan City High School while lettering in basketball, field, and track. She went on to earn a bachelor’s in health and physical education with a minor in social studies from Southern University in Baton Rouge. She later completed a Master of Education. She began her teaching career in 1959 as a physical education teacher and basketball coach in Ferriday, Louisiana, where her team won the district championship. Later, Thomas coached at Carter C. Raymond High School, Glenmora High School, Bolton High School, and Alma Redwine Elementary School. It is in view of this steep academic legacy that her husband, Morris Taft Thomas, established the scholarship.

To support LSUA students in education, nursing, physical therapy, and criminal justice, Thomas has pledged an initial contribution of $10,000 to establish the Willola Johnson-Sigur Thomas Memorial Scholarship

LSUA Financial Aid and Scholarship Committee will select the recipient(s) based on the criteria established by Thomas. Students must be residents of Central Louisiana, have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5, and demonstrate financial need. Students are required to maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 2.5 throughout their degree program.

The scholarship will not only benefit LSUA students but also honor Willola Johnson-Sigur Thomas and her passion for teaching and coaching.