LEESVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Each Labor Day holiday, Leesville Police Department partners with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC) and other law enforcement agencies throughout the country to keep impaired drivers off the roads and help save lives. This year’s high-visibility national enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, runs from August 19 – September 5, 2022.

During this time, local law enforcement will show zero tolerance for impaired driving. Increased local, state and national messages about the dangers of driving impaired, coupled with enforcement and increased officers on the road, aim to drastically reduce drunk and impaired driving on our nation’s roadways. As part of this campaign, Leesville Police Department will be conducting checkpoints and increased patrol targeting impaired drivers.

According to NHTSA, 11,654 people were killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2020 that involved an alcohol-impaired driver which is increase form the 10,874 people who were killed in Among those fatalities in 2020, 67% were in crashes in where the driver had a blood alcohol level of .15 or higher. These numbers average to one person being killed in an alcohol-impaired driving crash every 45 minutes in 2020.

As friends and families gather together to celebrate this Labor Day, Leesville Police Department Chief of Police Beth Westlake would like to remind everyone that impaired driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death and it is preventable. Impaired driving is a serious crime with serious consequences. The results of drunk and impaired driving could be crushing. Even if no one is injured or killed as a result, the consequences are still costly with penalties that may include suspension or revocation of your driver’s license, fines and jail time.

We want our community members to understand that it’s our first priority to keep people safe, so we’re asking everyone to plan ahead and never drive after consuming any alcohol or any type of drug. Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride sharing service to get home safely. If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact your local law enforcement. If you have a friend that is impaired and about to drive, take their keys and make arrangements for them to get home safely. Your actions could help save someone’s life.