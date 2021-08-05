Leesville man dies at hospital after suffering serious injuries in two-vehicle crash

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – James Brogdon, 33, of Leesville died on Wednesday, August 4, from injuries sustained in a crash last month.

The deadly two-vehicle crash took place in West Baton Rouge Parish on US Hwy 190.

The two vehicles involved in the crash were a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe and 2011 Ford Fusion.

Around 7:30 p.m. on July 31, Brogdon was driving the Ford Fusion and Baton Rouge native, Gary Taylor, 47, was travelling in the Chevrolet Tahoe.

At the time of the crash, Taylor was driving east on US Hwy 190 and Brogdon was going in the opposite direction.

According to the Louisiana State Police, “the Chevrolet ran off the roadway to the left and crossed the median.”

The Baton Rouge man’s vehicle did not come to a stop until it hit the Ford Fusion.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Brogdon was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Taylor was also taken to a hospital after suffering moderate injuries.

Investigators are awaiting toxicology results from both drivers.