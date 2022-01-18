Through a guided presentation informed by Love146 experience working with at-risk and exploited youth in diverse settings, the CAN’s Anti-Trafficking Child Victim Coordinators, Maegan d’Autremont and Rachel Austin, will provide information on how caregivers and adults who care for youth can effectively reach and empower our young people through prevention education.



5 things you will learn from this course:

Participants will develop a basic understanding of Human Trafficking, Sexual Exploitation, and vulnerabilities

Participants will learn about safety planning with youth and resources available to support youth

Participants will learn how to keep youth safe online

Participants will learn about the impact of our language and victim blaming



There will also be helpful resources distributed for you to take home!