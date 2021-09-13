LD Wildcats set record win streak with dominant victory

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana College women’s soccer team scored three goals in a 12-minute span in the first half and cruised from there as the Wildcats picked up their record fourth straight victory with a 4-0 win over the Central Baptist Mustangs Saturday afternoon at Wildcat Field.

The quick scoring barrage started in the 22nd minute as Lindsey Jacobs sent a long ball into the box that Stephanie Doran got onto the end of and finished going low from left to the right post for a 1-0 LC lead.

It took only six more minutes for the second goal to come as Martina Terra Garcia collected in her own blocked shot and passed it back out to Jacobs, who cued up a shot from 24 yards out that beat the goalkeeper to the right side for a 2-0 lead.

The third goal of the quick onslaught came out of a failed clearance by the Mustangs that led to the ball finding the foot of Laura Pérez Velasco at the top of the box and she released a shot that went over the goalkeeper’s fingertips and snuck under the crossbar to give LC a 3-0 lead in the 33rd minute.

Martina Terra Garcia thought she had the team’s fourth goal of the match in the 59th minute, but it was wiped off by an offsides call. So, two minutes later, Stephanie Doran chipped a cross into the box right in front of the net and Terra Garcia got behind the defense, chested the pass down, and chipped the ball over the goalkeeper who was a touch too far off her line for the final goal of the match and the 4-0 LC win.

Three different Wildcats finished the match with both a goal and an assist in the match, led by Martina Terra Garcia’s fifth goal and second assist of the season as she took eight shots in the match, three of which were on frame. Lindsey Jacobs scored her first goal of the season on five shots, three on frame, and was credited with her third assist of the year in the match. Stephanie Doran’s fifth goal of the season came on three shots, two on target, during the contest where she was also credited with her second assist of the season. Emma Monnet took six shots, put two on target, and was credited with her second assist of the season. The Wildcats peppered the Central Baptist goal with 37 shots in the match, putting 18 on target.

Jessica Carro Pedreira (4-0) had an easy afternoon in net, not facing any shots before her day was ended early. Madison McDowell came on in the 64th minute and faced the lone shot the Mustangs were able to muster, which she easily saved.

The Wildcats (4-0, 0-0 RRAC) have won their first four games for the first time in program history and are on a four-game win streak which is also a first in the program’s history. LC now takes some time off to prepare for the start of conference action, which begins on Thursday, September 23rd on the road against Huston-Tillotson. Kickoff against the Rams (1-0, 0-0 RRAC) in LC’s debut match in the RRAC is set for 1:00 P.M. on September 23rd at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex.