WACO, Texas – All it took was one big swing of his leg in his first match on the collegiate level for Louisiana Christian University men’s soccer player Blaze Restivo to earn the Red River Athletic Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week award, the conference office announced on Tuesday.

Restivo, a freshman forward from Denham Springs, La., took in a cross from Fernando Zanforlin Vidal in the 45th minute and shot while turning, finding the back of the net for his first collegiate goal to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead over Belhaven Friday night in LCU’s season opener, a lead that would hold through the entire second 45 minutes for a 2-0 win.

He was one of six players to take two or more shots during the match against the Blazers, while being the only one to put more than one on target in the contest as both shots he took were put on frame, including the goal with just more than 20 seconds left in the first half. In his first week of official action on the collegiate level, this is Restivo’s first conference weekly award.

Restivo and the rest of the Wildcats (1-0) return to action on Thursday as Blue Mountain College comes to town for a midweek affair. Kickoff of Thursday’s match against the Toppers (1-1) is set for 7:00 P.M. at Wildcat Field.