Gr. G Kae’ron Baker from the RRAC Tournament Championship Game vs. LSU Shreveport on March 1, 2022.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Following a season where he led the nation in scoring, Louisiana Christian University men’s basketball player Kae’ron Baker capped the season as an All-American, being named to the NAIA’s All-America Second Team, the NAIA office announced on Thursday.

Baker, a graduate guard from Navasota, Texas, had the highest scoring average in the NAIA for the 2021-22 season, finishing the year averaging 24.6 points per game. His 713 points during the season was the most at LCU in at least 25 years. He finished his illustrious career in the orange and blue with 1,985 points, putting him just behind Ryan Vines on the all-time career scoring list. His 41-point performance in a home win against Texas College ranks among the all-time best in LCU history as well.

For the season, he finished hitting 43.5% from the field at almost 500 field goal attempts. He also hit 33.6% from three-point distance, hitting more than double the number of three-pointers than anyone else on the team. He was also 79.5% from the free throw line, going 210 for 264 from the charity stripe. While known for his prolific scoring abilities, he was second on the team in assists while also leading the team in steals on the defensive end. Baker was also fourth on the team in total rebounds, grabbing 97 boards on the year for a 3.3 rebound per game average.

Baker and the Wildcats finished their first season in the NAIA and Red River Athletic Conference with a 15-14 overall record, 8-7 in RRAC play, and advanced to the RRAC Tournament Final, marking the second straight season of advancing to a postseason conference championship game.